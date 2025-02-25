FIA offloads woman over past deportation for begging

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Immigration unit prevented a woman from boarding a flight to Malaysia due to her alleged involvement in begging.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the woman, identified as Nasreen Channa, was offloaded after her name was flagged in the IBMS system. Initial investigations revealed that she had previously been deported from Qatar for begging.

In a separate operation, the FIA arrested Muhammad Azam, a passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi. Azam had initially traveled to the UAE on a work visa in 2024 through an agent, Amir Karim, who later attempted to send him to Europe using a fake visa. He was arrested in Abu Dhabi and subsequently deported to Pakistan.

Both cases have been handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further action.