Fire brigade staff of TMA Swabi suspended

Swabi - The fire brigade staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Swabi was suspended on Monday due to their negligence of duty during the fire that broke out at a business center in the district headquarters on Sunday night.

The traders of the district headquarters closed the markets and staged a protest demonstration against the negligence. All roads passing through Swabi Chowk (junction point) were closed for all kinds of traffic, causing great hardship for commuters.

The suspension letter stated that the TMA Swabi office received multiple calls, but no one answered them. The TMO also called the concerned staff several times and found that the fire brigade staff was not present on duty.

The fire brigades from TMA Tehsil Razaar and Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Since it was an emergency, the TMA Swabi fire brigade should have arrived first. However, they showed complete negligence and carelessness.

Considering these illegal actions, the fire brigade staff was suspended from service with immediate effect, and they will not receive pay until the completion of the inquiry, which is expected to be completed within a week.