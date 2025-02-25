First Science, IT teachers conference held in Attock

Attock - The first-ever Science and IT Teachers Conference was held at Riphah International College (RIC), Attock campus, with educators from various institutions participating.

During the conference, teachers including Fida Hussain, Shahid Akbar, Saadia Sami, Aurangzeb, and others shared their experiences and provided valuable suggestions to ensure quality education.

The speakers emphasized the need to adopt modern teaching techniques to equip the younger generation with the skills necessary to serve the country effectively.

RIC administration, including CEO Sahabzada Ammar Hassan Qureshi, MD Adv Rao Talish Badar, Director of Marketing and HR Waqar Ahmad, and Principal Prof. Sharif Zahid, thanked the educationists for their presence. They stated that the shared experiences would contribute significantly to improving education standards. Later, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.