Fundamental rights 'practically' absent in Ayub era, says PTI counsel

Counsel for PTI founder Uzair Bhandari stated on Tuesday that fundamental rights were “practically” unavailable during the Ayub Khan era.

He made this remark while responding to Justice Musarat Hilali’s query during the Supreme Court’s hearing of an intra-court appeal against the trial of civilians in military courts.

The seven-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan and including Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan, is presiding over the case.

Justice Hilali questioned whether fundamental rights existed under the 1962 constitution of Ayub Khan’s era and noted that a military trial could be conducted under the Army Act if collaboration was proven.

Advocate Bhandari argued that only a civil court has jurisdiction over criminal provisions concerning civilians.

Justice Mandokhail inquired about the involvement of civilians under Section 2(1)(D), to which Advocate Bhandari responded that the FB Ali case did not address this provision.

Justice Rizvi cited the Mehram Ali and Rawalpindi Bar cases, highlighting the presence of terrorism-related provisions. He questioned whether military courts should handle cases involving attacks on military installations, given that their security falls under army personnel rather than police officers.

Advocate Bhandari noted that 103 individuals are currently being tried in military courts. Justice Rizvi remarked that media footage of the incidents has been reviewed.