Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Gold price rises further

February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs309,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs308,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs265,346 from Rs264,060 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up by Rs1,179 to Rs243,242 from Rs242,063. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs15 to Rs,3,395 and that of ten grams went up by Rs13 to Rs.2,910.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,948 from $.2,936 whereas the prices of silver in international market went up by $0.16 to $32.60, the Association reported.

