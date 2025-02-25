Govt bears no costs of fading paint on bike lanes: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has clarified that the paint used on bike lanes in Lahore was applied by a local company on a trial basis under a one-year guarantee. She emphasized that no Punjab government funds were expended, and no payments were made to the company. “As part of the trial phase, the same firm will reapply the paint at no additional cost,” she stated, responding to recent comments by Barrister Saif. The information minister drew a sharp contrast with Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, saying, “Over the past five years, the Peshawar BRT has faced persistent inefficiencies, with more downtime than operational time, and has been frequently involved in accidents.” Highlighting financial concerns, Minister Information added, “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government still owes Rs. 60 billion for the Peshawar Metro project, with the BRT case pending in an international court.” She said Barrister Saif is deflecting attention from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s shortcomings by unfairly targeting Punjab’s progress. “Those unable to demonstrate their own government’s achievements often resort to undermining others’ successful initiatives,” she remarked. She further noted, “To date, the KP government’s spokesperson has failed to present any report on their Chief Minister’s performance. Meanwhile, citizens in KP continue to risk their lives crossing rivers on makeshift rafts and containers.” Contrasting KP’s struggles with Punjab’s achievements, Bokhari highlighted Punjab’s forward momentum in public infrastructure. “Following the successful launches of the Metro Bus and Orange Train systems, Punjab is now advancing plans for tram services and the underground Metro Green Line project to further enhance urban mobility,” she concluded.