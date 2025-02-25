Govt bans travel for 20 Sindh officials amid corruption probe

The government has imposed a travel ban on 20 senior officers in Sindh as part of an ongoing crackdown on land grabbing and corruption within state institutions.

According to sources, the names of officials facing multiple corruption investigations have been added to the Passport Control List to prevent them from leaving the country.

Authorities have compiled detailed reports with solid evidence against influential figures in Sindh, signaling decisive action against corrupt elements.

Among those under investigation are former heads of the Sindh Building Control Authority, Sindh Board of Revenue, Malir Development Authority, and several ex-deputy commissioners of Karachi.

Officials have taken all necessary measures to block their escape while inquiries continue.