Govt launches second phase of Afghan refugee repatriation

The government has announced the launch of the second phase of its Afghan refugee repatriation plan, according to the Ministry of Interior.

In this phase, Afghan nationals holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) will be sent back, affecting approximately 800,000 individuals currently residing in Pakistan.

Preparations have also been finalized to relocate legally residing Afghan citizens from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Ministry of Interior has begun implementing decisions from a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. Afghan nationals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been given a relocation deadline of March 31.

Refugees seeking resettlement in a third country will be allowed to stay in Pakistan until June 30. However, those awaiting visas for another country will not be permitted to remain in Islamabad.

Intelligence agencies will submit compliance reports to the Prime Minister’s Office every 15 days.

The documents further state that Afghan nationals unable to secure visas from another country by September will be classified as illegal residents in Pakistan.



