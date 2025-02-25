Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman welcomes Dr Zakir Naik at Lahore Airport

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman welcomes Dr Zakir Naik at Lahore Airport
Web Desk
10:30 PM | February 25, 2025
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman met renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik upon his arrival at Lahore Airport on Tuesday.

Dr Naik, who was unable to visit Mansoorah last October due to security concerns, was warmly received by the JI Emir.

During their meeting, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman briefed Dr Naik on JI’s contributions in religious, educational, and social sectors.

He emphasized that JI champions Islamic unity and upholds respect for all beliefs while striving to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state.

Dr Zakir Naik expressed his long-standing desire to visit the JI headquarters and lauded the party’s efforts in bringing about positive societal change.

5 newborn babies freeze to death in Gaza amid cold weather

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025