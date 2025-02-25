Hafiz Naeemur Rehman welcomes Dr Zakir Naik at Lahore Airport

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir met renowned religious scholar Dr upon his arrival at on Tuesday.

Dr Naik, who was unable to visit Mansoorah last October due to security concerns, was warmly received by the JI Emir.

During their meeting, briefed Dr Naik on JI’s contributions in religious, educational, and social sectors.

He emphasized that JI champions Islamic unity and upholds respect for all beliefs while striving to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state.

Dr expressed his long-standing desire to visit the JI headquarters and lauded the party’s efforts in bringing about positive societal change.