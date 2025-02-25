Hashoo Group Real Estate Division, Neelishang Hills forge partnership to introduce Pearl Villas in KP

ISLAMABAD - Hashoo Group’s Real Estate Division, in partnership with Neelishang Hills, has officially announced the development of Pearl Villas—an exclusive collection of luxury villas redefining high-altitude living in Battagram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Strategically located along the main Karakoram Highway, a convenient two-hour drive from Islamabad via the CPEC Hazara Motorway, Pearl Villas will offer an unparalleled lifestyle surrounded by nature’s splendor. Perched at an elevation of 5,500 to 7,500 feet, residents will enjoy breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views, with nearby landmarks such as Shergarh Palace, Ashoka Rocks, and the serene Siran Lake enhancing the region’s rich cultural and natural appeal.

This transformative project brings together Hashoo Group’s Real Estate Division’s expertise in premium real estate development and Neelishang Hills’ vision of creating one of Pakistan’s premier hill stations, offering an unmatched lifestyle with world-class amenities set amidst breathtaking natural landscapes. The official agreement signing ceremony was attended by Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, Shakir Bhura, CEO of Hashoo Group Real Estate Division, and Umer Ali Malik, CEO of Neelishang Hills, alongside senior representatives from both organizations.

Designed to offer an elevated mountain living experience, Pearl Villas will feature luxury living seamlessly integrated into the natural surroundings, complemented by modern amenities tailored for high-net-worth residents and global investors. The partnership also envisions the future development of residential apartments in the area, further expanding the scope of luxury living options and strengthening the region’s appeal as a premium destination for both investors and affluent travellers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shakir Bhura, CEO of Hashoo Group Real Estate Division, remarked, “This partnership with Neelishang Hills marks a new era for luxury mountain living in Pakistan. With Pearl Villas, we aim to offer an unmatched combination of exclusivity, natural beauty, and modern convenience, all while promoting sustainable development and foreign direct investment in redefining Pakistan’s presence on the global luxury real estate map.”

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Umer Ali Malik, CEO of Neelishang Hills, said, “At Neelishang Hills, we have envisioned a transformative luxury mountain destination unlike anything Pakistan has ever seen. Pearl Villas is a landmark project that redefines the very concept of high-altitude luxury living. The sheer scale, exclusivity, and architectural brilliance of this development set it apart as an unparalleled investment and lifestyle opportunity. By partnering with Hashoo Group—a name synonymous with excellence in hospitality and real estate—we are ensuring that Pearl Villas becomes the ultimate sanctuary for global investors and elite travelers, marking the beginning of Pakistan’s ascent as a world-class luxury tourism & real estate hub.” This flagship project is poised to redefine luxury real estate in Pakistan, positioning the region as a premium destination for elite tourism and global investment. The collaboration also reinforces Hashoo Group Real Estate Division’s commitment to developing transformative residential projects that blend natural beauty with world-class living standards, positioning Pakistan as a global hub for elite mountain tourism and high-value investment.

With successful projects like Pearl City Multan and upcoming ventures in Park View City, a premium commercial mall in D.H.A. Multan, and 16 Sina Residential Apartments in Islamabad, Hashoo Group Real Estate Division continues to lead and expand its footprint in Pakistan’s luxury real estate landscape, bringing its legacy of excellence, luxury, and innovation to new heights.