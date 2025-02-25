Health Advisor visits KTH, inspects various depts, ongoing projects

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health, Ihtesham Ali, paid a surprise visit to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Monday, where he inspected various departments and ongoing projects.

He was accompanied by Director General of Health Services Dr Muhammad Saleem, Additional Director General of Public Health Dr Shahid Younas, and Chief Executive of Sehat Card, Dr Riaz Tanoli. During his visit to the Sehat Card Pharmacy, he was briefed on the process of medicine distribution to admitted patients in the wards under the Sehat Card program.

The Advisor personally checked the pharmacy store and found a good availability of branded and multinational standard medicines. He appreciated the efforts of the hospital administration in ensuring better healthcare and the supply of quality medicines. He was also given a detailed briefing on Total Lab Automation, a significant step towards modernizing diagnostic services at KTH.

Commending the initiative, he suggested establishing collection points in other districts so that people across the province could benefit from these state-of-the-art services.

Later, the Health Advisor visited the Cath Lab at KTH and directed Sehat Card authorities to activate the facility under the Sehat Card scheme as soon as possible to ensure top-notch cardiac care for patients.

During the visit, the Health Advisor also inspected the site of the Pakhtunkhwa Transplant Centre and received a detailed briefing from the hospital’s Director, Dr Zafar Afridi. He was informed that the establishment of the transplant center had been discussed during the Board of Governors’ meeting on February 20, 2025, and the minutes would be released soon.

Advisor Ihtesham Ali stated that the Chief Minister had instructed him to visit and expedite work on the project, for which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had already approved Rs. 500 million. The centre will initially focus on kidney transplants and later expand to include bone marrow and liver transplants.

He termed the project a top priority for the provincial government and mentioned that patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa currently have to travel to other cities for transplants, imposing a heavy financial burden on them. However, once operational, the center will provide free transplants under the Sehat Card programme, offering significant relief to the people of the province. The Advisor was informed that the hospital is awaiting the minutes from the Board of Governors (BOG) meeting, and actions will be taken accordingly.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing modern and high-quality healthcare services to the public and assured that international standards of medical care would be maintained at Khyber Teaching Hospital.