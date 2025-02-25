IG Rizvi reviews security for ICC Championship teams

ISLAMABAD/ Rawalpindi - Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited a private hotel on Monday, where players and officials participating in the ICC Championship are staying, to review security arrangements.

A police spokesperson said IG Rizvi met with officers on security duty and assessed the measures in place for the teams. He emphasized that all law enforcement agencies must remain on high alert during team movements and ensure full coordination for a seamless security operation.

IG directed officers to wear security cards at all times while on duty and stressed the importance of informing citizens about route timings. He also instructed that security checks at all entry and exit points be made more effective to maintain a secure environment.

CTO REVIEWS TRAFFIC FLOW DURING PEAK HOURS

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider conducted an early morning visit on Monday to inspect traffic flow on the city’s main roads during peak hours.

An official said CTO Zeeshan reviewed the traffic situation and issued immediate directives to address the difficulties faced by citizens. He instructed officials to arrange alternative routes for commuters to ensure smooth traffic movement. Additionally, officers deployed on the routes designated for guest cricket teams received special briefings.

CTO Zeeshan directed traffic personnel to perform their duties with responsibility and courteous behavior. He urged citizens to cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure seamless mobility, adding that efforts would continue to enhance travel facilities and ensure safe transportation for all.

RPO ARRANGEMENTS AT CRICKET STADIUM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa, along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak, visited the cricket stadium on Monday, said an RPO Office spokesman.

The RPO reviewed security and other arrangements at entry gates, parking areas, adjacent buildings, markets, Double Road, and other key locations. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Kashif Zulfiqar, gave a detailed briefing on security measures for the Champions Trophy cricket matches.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima briefed the RPO on traffic arrangements. The RPO stated that all available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security for the teams and matches. He added that the best possible steps are being taken to provide entertainment to citizens in a peaceful and pleasant environment.

The Rawalpindi Police implemented foolproof security arrangements for the Champions Trophy cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, security measures were coordinated with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and other security agencies. Over 5,000 police personnel, along with more than 350 Traffic Police officers, were deployed. Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani supervised the arrangements on the ground.

Special police teams, including Dolphin Force and Elite Force personnel, were stationed around the stadium and surrounding areas. A special control room was set up to monitor the stadium and the city through Safe City and other CCTV cameras. Expert marksmen were positioned on rooftops along the team routes and stadium vicinity.

Fans were allowed entry only through a walk-through gate after a full-body search. Items such as power banks, hands-free devices, AirPods, food, and drinks were prohibited. Parking was restricted to designated areas to ensure smooth traffic flow.