IHC seeks records in contempt plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought records of two petitions in response to a contempt of court plea filed against the Interior Secretary and Adiala Jail Superintendent for failing to comply with court orders allowing former prime minister Imran Khan to meet his friends.

IHC Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing on Khan’s petition, which initially faced objections from the Registrar’s Office. Advocate Faisal Chaudhry argued that the Registrar’s Office does not have the authority to decide the admissibility of petitions, emphasizing that only the court holds jurisdiction over such matters.

Chaudhry contended that the contempt petition was filed due to non-compliance with judicial orders. He clarified that a separate petition regarding meetings between Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, is already pending before the Chief Justice’s court, whereas this plea pertains specifically to Khan’s denied meetings with his friends.

He further pointed out that the Adiala Jail Superintendent had previously assured Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq’s court that meetings would be arranged, leading to the dismissal of the initial petition. However, despite this commitment, the meetings were not facilitated, prompting the contempt plea.

The court has now ordered the attachment of the January 28, 2025, court order with the plea and summoned records of both contempt petitions before adjourning the hearing.