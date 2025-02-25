IHC suspends decision on placing citizen’s family on ECL

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the order to place the names of eight family members of recovered citizen Faizan Usman on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Secretary of the Ministry of Interior appeared before a single bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Babar Sattar, as he was summoned at the last hearing to justify the inclusion of nine family members, including a 13-year-old child on the ECL.

During the hearing, the court was informed that Faizan Usman and his family were placed on the ECL solely on Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) recommendation. The Additional Attorney General stated that the move was a precautionary measure during the inquiry and was implemented without any independent assessment by the Ministry of Interior.

The bench was also informed that the ISI had subsequently reviewed its position and had now stated that the names of seven of the nine persons placed on the ECL should be removed.

“It appears that there was no application of mind by either the ISI or the Ministry of Interior while taking the action of suspending the fundamental right of the petitioners to travel.

This Court is, therefore, of the prima facie view that there was no underlying basis for the placement of such names on the ECL, and no material has been placed before the Court to establish how petitioner No 1 was involved in or linked to terrorist activities,” the bench noted in its written orders.

“Thus, pending the adjudication of this petition, the impugned order placing the names of the petitioners on the ECL to the extent of petitioners No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8 will stay suspended, and the Ministry of Interior will forthwith remove their names from the ECL,” the court order concluded.

Meanwhile, during the court proceedings, the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior explained how the names of nine persons were placed on the ECL.

A report was submitted which states that the ISI Secretariat had initially recommended placing the names of nine persons, who were family members of petitioner Muhammad Usman Khan, on the ECL. These included minors as young as 13 years old as well as the petitioner’s mother.

The court observed that no satisfactory response had been provided regarding the scrutiny undertaken by the Ministry of Interior before preparing a working paper and recommending the names for consideration by a Cabinet Sub-Committee for placement on the ECL.

A copy of the working paper was also not placed on record, so subsequently, they were directed to submit the said working paper to the court.

The Secretary of the Interior further maintained that the ISI had now recommended the removal of seven of the nine names from the ECL, while two names should remain on the list as they were suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

One of the names recommended to remain on the ECL was Faizan Usman, an 18-year-old who had previously been forcibly disappeared and whose case was pending before the court.

Justice Sattar, in his order, noted that the court was not satisfied with the explanations provided. He said it appears that either there was no application of mind by the Ministry of Interior while preparing a working paper supporting the placement of the petitioners’ names on the ECL, and the recommendations received from an intelligence agency were merely forwarded to the Cabinet Sub-Committee by the Ministry of Interior like a post office.

“The other possibility is much more damnin that reprisals were being meted out to petitioner No 1 and his family for bringing the case of Faizan Usman’s enforced disappearance before the Court. In such a case, the Ministry of Interior, by facilitating the placement of their names on the ECL, would be acting as an accomplice and an instrument obstructing justice in a matter pending before this Court,” Justice Sattar added.

The IHC judge directed the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior to submit an affidavit detailing the facts and circumstances in which the petitioners’ names were recommended for placement on the ECL. The court directed that the case be scheduled alongside the main case regarding action against the accused following the recovery of Faizan Usman and adjourned the hearing.