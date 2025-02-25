Imran Khan deprived of rights in jail: Salman Akram Raja

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being denied his rights in prison.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Raja stated that while Khan is in good health and was recently allowed a phone call with his children, he has not been permitted to meet his wife.

He added that Khan has asked him to write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, highlighting the violation of his rights despite his status as a former prime minister.

Discussing political matters, Raja briefed Khan on his recent visit to Sindh, where protests over water shortages continue. He affirmed PTI’s commitment to fighting for Sindh’s rights and criticized the growing influence of feudal lords in the province.

He also conveyed Khan’s full confidence in Junaid Akbar and emphasized the need for strict action against those working against the party’s interests. Additionally, he confirmed that Omar Ayub met with the Chief Justice with Khan’s approval, assuring that PTI remains united under his leadership.

Raja warned that party members who vote against PTI’s directives would face expulsion and reiterated that there would be no changes regarding Sher Afzal Marwat’s decisions.

On a separate note, he shared that Imran Khan was deeply saddened by the current state of cricket in Pakistan.