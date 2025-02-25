ISPF launched at National Conference to strengthen Pakistan’s social safety net

Karachi - The second National Social Protection Conference was held at a private hotel in Karachi, where the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum (ISPF) was officially launched. This forum aims to strengthen and streamline Pakistan’s social protection system.

Vice Chairperson of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo, attended the event and signed a Letter of Intent with the Government of Balochistan. This agreement will promote inter-provincial cooperation between Punjab and Balochistan, making social protection systems more effective for deserving individuals. This agreement was signed off by Vice Chairperson, PSPA Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo and Parliamentary Secretary Social Welfare Department, Balochistan Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai

The Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum aims to provide a coordinated platform for provinces to collaborate, share knowledge and experiences, form joint strategies, and deliver better social protection services to deserving individuals. This forum will also enable provinces to digitally harmonise their social protection systems, allowing deserving individuals to access social protection programs across provinces.

Additionally, the forum will facilitate the sharing of resources, policy harmonisation, data sharing, and effective use of technology to create more sustainable and comprehensive programs for vulnerable populations. A strategy will also be developed to address natural disasters, climate change, and other crises, considering the specific needs of each province.

The establishment of the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum demonstrates the unity of Pakistan’s provinces in making social protection more sustainable and effective. The vice chairperson emphasised that current social and economic challenges require a comprehensive and coordinated strategy.

The agreement between the Punjab Social Protection Authority and the Government of Balochistan marks the beginning of more effective and sustainable social protection initiatives for Pakistan’s vulnerable populations, providing them with better and more sustainable social protection services.