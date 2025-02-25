Itel Energy showcases innovative solar solutions at Pakistan Sustainability Week 2025

LAHORE - Itel Energy, a pioneering solar energy solutions provider, participated as a gold sponsor at Pakistan Sustainability Week 2025, which took place at the Expo Center Lahore from February 21st to 23rd. Setting new industry standards in customer service and reliability, Itel Energy offers a comprehensive sales and service policy, including a 3-year replacement & 5-year replacement warranty, a 48-hour replacement guarantee, and access to 48 service shops across Pakistan. These key commitments ensure unparalleled support and convenience, making Itel Energy a trusted choice for Pakistani homes and businesses.

As a brand dedicated to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Itel Energy showcased its latest advancements in renewable energy solutions, aimed at empowering Pakistani homes and businesses with clean, affordable, and reliable power. At the Itel Energy booth (Hall 2, Booth M-2-03 to M-2-10), visitors had the opportunity to explore a wide range of cutting-edge solar energy solutions, including the IP54 4kW Pro LV Battery 2.56 kWh (Wall Mount), IP54 6kW Pro LV Battery 5.12 kWh, Hybrid IP54 8KW-SP, LV Battery 5.12 kWh Rack, IP66 12kW Pro, IP66 6kW Pro, On-Grid IP66 12KW-3P, On-Grid IP66 17kW, and Smart All-in-One ESS.

These solutions have been designed to address Pakistan’s energy challenges by offering high performance, superior protection, and cost-effective alternatives tailored to the country’s growing energy demands. Recognizing the distinct energy needs faced by Pakistani homes and businesses, Itel Energy has developed products that deliver exceptional performance, robust protection, and affordability, ensuring reliable and efficient power for a brighter future. Mr Eason, Vice President at Itel Energy, emphasized the company’s dedication to revolutionizing Pakistan’s energy landscape, stating, “Itel Energy is committed to driving sustainable energy adoption in Pakistan by offering cutting-edge, reliable, and affordable solar solutions. Our goal is to empower businesses and households with innovative technology that ensures energy independence while contributing to a greener future.”

With a strong commitment to promoting sustainable energy, Itel Energy continues to focus on delivering solutions that combine efficiency, durability, and affordability. Attendees at Pakistan Sustainability Week 2025 were invited to visit Itel Energy’s booth to explore the latest advancements in solar technology, engage with industry experts, and witness live demonstrations. As an added highlight, visitors also had the chance to participate in an exciting lucky draw for a chance to win exclusive prizes.