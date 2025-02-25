ITP announces heavy traffic diversion for ICC Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a heavy traffic diversion plan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. To regulate traffic flow on February 24, 25, and 27, the entry of heavy vehicles into Islamabad will be restricted from 7:00 AM to 1:30 AM to minimize congestion.

A public relations officer stated that alternative routes have been designated for heavy traffic. Vehicles traveling from Peshawar to Lahore should use the Motorway via Taxila or the Fateh Jang Motorway from Tarnol Phatak. Those coming from Lahore to Islamabad or Rawalpindi via GT Road are advised to take Chak Beli Road leading to the Chakri Motorway. For traffic heading from Peshawar to Rawat via GT Road, the recommended route is through Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and then to Rawat. Similarly, heavy traffic from Lahore to Peshawar via GT Road should take the Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway route. Due to these diversions, congestion is expected on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway. Commuters within Islamabad are advised to use underpasses for smoother travel. ITP personnel will be stationed at key points to assist motorists, and citizens can contact the Traffic Police Helpline at 1915 for guidance.

Real-time traffic updates will be available on ITP’s official social media platforms to keep the public informed.