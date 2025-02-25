Tuesday, February 25, 2025
JCP member Akhtar Hussain resigns over ‘controversies’
Shahid Rao
February 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Member of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Advocate Akhtar Hussain Monday resigned citing “present controversies” regarding judicial appointments. In a letter written to Chairman Judicial Commission, Akhtar Hussain said: “On present controversies with regard to judicial appointments, I am unable to continue and, hereby, resign as being member of JCP.”

Akhtar was thrice nominated as member of JCP by Pakistan Bar Council. He assured the JCP chairman and all its members “that I will continue to make all efforts for development and independence of judicial and democratic institutions.”

Under the much-debated 26th Constitutional Amendment passed in October last year, the JCP, which approves judicial appointments, was reconstituted to include four members of the parliament. On February 14, six judges of the Supreme Court had taken oath following their nomination by the JCP. The commission meeting was boycotted by two PTI members part of it over the ongoing controversy on the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Earlier this month, Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar from the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Balochistan High Court (BHC) were transferred to the IHC.

The controversy centres around the alteration of the seniority list following the appointments.

In the letter dated February 21, Advocate Hussain Hussain, a senior advocate of the SC, recalled that the PBC had “unanimously nominated” him as a JCP member thrice. “I continued to discharge my responsibilities to the best of my abilities,” he said.

The lawyer did not specify further details about the reservations, if any, he had about the recent flurry of changes in the apex court and the IHC that followed the judges’ appointments.

Paying his regards to the JCP members, he assured them: “I will continue to make all efforts for [the] development and independence of judicial and democratic institutions.”

