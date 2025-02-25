Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Kacha area bandit arrested

Staff Reporter
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Police Rajanpur achieved another major success by arresting a notorious bandit of the Kacha area in an injured condition after an encounter and recovering a Kalashnikov. The Punjab police spokesperson shared that that bandit Shahid, son of Shah Mir Lund, is wanted in six heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom, and attacks on police. The police received a tip-off that the criminals of the Saddri Lund gang were present near Machhi Mor with the intention of committing a crime. Upon receiving this information, the police acted promptly and conducted a raid. As soon as the police party was seen near Pattan Tago Musani, the Kacha criminals started firing heavily. Due to the police’s immediate response and effective counter-fire, one criminal from the Kacha area was arrested, while his accomplices took advantage of the darkness and escaped. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated Rajanpur Police on the arrest of the dangerous Kacha criminal. the DPO Rajanpur said that a search operation is ongoing in the area to apprehend the fugitive bandits.

