Karachi to face intense heatwave in Ramadan

The has warned that Karachi could experience a heatwave during the last 10 days of Ramadan, with temperatures expected to soar up to 40°C.

According to Met Office's Media Focal Person, Anjum Nazir Zaigham, Ramadan will begin with moderate weather, with temperatures around 34°C. However, as the month progresses, Karachiites should brace for intense heat.

Zaigham further stated that this week's weather in Karachi will remain partly to fully cloudy, with temperatures reaching up to 32°C. No rainfall is expected, and the city will remain unaffected by westerly winds.

The Met Office has urged residents to take necessary precautions, especially as the extreme heat coincides with the fasting period in Ramadan’s final days.