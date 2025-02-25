Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP Food Authority DG seals hotels for poor hygiene conditions

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, paid surprise inspections in Swabi and Charsadda on Monday, sealing three major hotels and the canteen of Bacha Khan Medical Complex due to poor hygiene conditions and expired licenses.

Additionally, the staff of the Swabi Food Authority was suspended for negligence. According to the authority’s spokesperson, DG Wasif Saeed, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Swabi, conducted inspections at the main bazaar in Swabi, the Bacha Khan Medical Complex canteen, and prominent hotels near the Anbar Interchange. During the inspections, extremely poor hygienic conditions, substandard food, and untrained staff were found. As a result, three major hotels were sealed, and further action was initiated.

During the inspection, the canteen of Bacha Khan Medical Complex was found to be in violation of multiple food safety regulations, including unhygienic conditions, expired food items, untrained staff, and the absence of registration. As a result, the canteen was sealed, and immediate improvement directives were issued. It was further stated that these actions were taken in response to complaints from students and the general public.

3-day Art & Fashion Exhibition concludes at GIK Institute

DG Wasif Saeed also visited hotels near the Nisatta Interchange in Charsadda, where he expressed dissatisfaction over violations of food safety regulations. He instructed hotel owners to strictly adhere to food safety laws to ensure public health and hygiene.

Following the successful operations, KP Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the availability of safe and quality food during Ramadan. He stated that a special inspection strategy has been devised to curb the sale of substandard food items.

Minister Toru issued a stern warning to hotel, restaurant, and canteen owners, urging them to comply with food safety regulations or face strict legal action. He reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against the sale of unsafe food.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025