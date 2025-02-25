KP Food Authority DG seals hotels for poor hygiene conditions

Peshawar - Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, paid surprise inspections in Swabi and Charsadda on Monday, sealing three major hotels and the canteen of Bacha Khan Medical Complex due to poor hygiene conditions and expired licenses.

Additionally, the staff of the Swabi Food Authority was suspended for negligence. According to the authority’s spokesperson, DG Wasif Saeed, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Swabi, conducted inspections at the main bazaar in Swabi, the Bacha Khan Medical Complex canteen, and prominent hotels near the Anbar Interchange. During the inspections, extremely poor hygienic conditions, substandard food, and untrained staff were found. As a result, three major hotels were sealed, and further action was initiated.

During the inspection, the canteen of Bacha Khan Medical Complex was found to be in violation of multiple food safety regulations, including unhygienic conditions, expired food items, untrained staff, and the absence of registration. As a result, the canteen was sealed, and immediate improvement directives were issued. It was further stated that these actions were taken in response to complaints from students and the general public.

DG Wasif Saeed also visited hotels near the Nisatta Interchange in Charsadda, where he expressed dissatisfaction over violations of food safety regulations. He instructed hotel owners to strictly adhere to food safety laws to ensure public health and hygiene.

Following the successful operations, KP Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the availability of safe and quality food during Ramadan. He stated that a special inspection strategy has been devised to curb the sale of substandard food items.

Minister Toru issued a stern warning to hotel, restaurant, and canteen owners, urging them to comply with food safety regulations or face strict legal action. He reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against the sale of unsafe food.