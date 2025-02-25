KP minister attends UoP alumni event

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, attended the alumni event as the chief guest, accompanied by the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Communications and Works (C&W), Sohail Afridi.

During the alumni celebrations, both male and female attendees visited the department. The University of Peshawar’s (UoP) continuous progress is undoubtedly admirable, reflecting strong administrative, academic, and leadership capabilities.

Minister Meena Khan made these remarks during the economics department’s first Diamond Grand Alumni event. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister, who is also an alumnus of the Economics Department, attended the gathering held on the administrative lawn of the University of Peshawar.

On the occasion, Meena Khan appreciated the academic, research, and renovation efforts made by Professor Sajjad Ahmad Jan in a short span of two months. He also acknowledged the constructive efforts of students and faculty members, including Dr Faheem Nawaz, for successfully bringing together more than 300 alumni for the first time in 75 years.

The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Professor Muhammad Naeem Qazi. Shields were awarded to alumni from the 1960s and 1970s, and the event featured Balochi dance and music performances, which were thoroughly enjoyed by the attendees. Additionally, honorary souvenirs were presented to all the alumni.

As part of the alumni celebrations, attendees also toured the Economics Department, where Minister Meena Khan Afridi informed them that the provincial government is planning to regularize university pensions in the upcoming fiscal year. “This initiative aims to enhance financial stability in universities and improve the standard of education,” he said.