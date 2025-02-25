Lahore Police dismiss over 100 officers

In an unprecedented move, Lahore Police have dismissed more than 100 officers for failing to report for security duty during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
According to police officials, the dismissed officers were absent from their assigned security duties and refused to join even after being called in.
The action was taken following the directives of DIG Operations, with a detailed report on the dismissals officially recorded. This marks the first time in Lahore Police history that such a large number of officers have been dismissed simultaneously.