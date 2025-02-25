Lawyers’ protest enters 5th day, demanding transfer of Hyderabad SSP

SUJAWAL - The boycott of court proceedings across Hyderabad division has entered its fifth day, with rigorous protests by lawyers against SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Lanjar and demanding his transfer from Hyderabad district. The dispute between SSP Hyderabad and the legal fraternity of Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar district surfaced on February 4, 2025, after a lawyer from Tando Allahiyar Bar Association was booked for having black glasses and a fancy number plate on his vehicle.

The lawyers, in order to get their demands accepted, initially laid siege to the office of SSP but later blocked the main national highway, resulting in the SSP being sent on leave, and the protest ended. After the elections of the HBA, the newly-elected body, led by Ashar Majeed Khokhar and Babar Rasool Memon, announced a complete boycott of court proceedings on Wednesday until the SSP is transferred. Furthermore, they also revealed that a suit for defamation would be filed against SSP Hyderabad, who, during multiple media talks, gave derogatory remarks about the legal fraternity.

The Bar Associations of Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, TMK, Jamshoro, and other districts of Sindh, including Karachi, announced a boycott of proceedings in solidarity with the Hyderabad Bar Association. Meanwhile, SSP Hyderabad claims that a few influential members of the legal fraternity are using the Hyderabad Bar Association to achieve their illicit goals, while President Hyderabad Bar Association Ashar Majeed is adamant about getting the SSP transferred.

“Nothing is above the dignity of the Black Coat,” said President HBA Ashar Majeed. “We urged Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar to pull the reins of his so-called nephew and transfer him from Hyderabad,” he said, adding that the protest and boycott are for the prevalence of the rule of law. President Sujawal Bar Association Sajad Ali Khowaja vowed to support the HBA until the SSP is transferred. A notification of suspending court proceedings on Tuesday was issued by the Hyderabad, Thatta, and Sujawal Bar Associations until the filing of this report.

Protest camps were set up at the Sessions Court Hyderabad, where lawyers chanted slogans against the SSP. The group of lawyers was led by Advocate KB Laghari, Haq Nawaz Jamari, Faisal Mughal, and Zaheer-udin Saheto, among others. Credible sources revealed that a group of lawyers, led by an influential office bearer of the Hyderabad High Court Bar, has decided not to support the boycott call given by the HBA Hyderabad.