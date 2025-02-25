Light rain cools down Lahore as strong weather system approaches

Light rain in Lahore and its surrounding areas in the early hours of Tuesday brought a drop in temperature, adding a chill to the weather.

Rain was recorded in various parts of the city, including Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, and Sanda.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly weather system is expected to enter the western parts of the country on the evening or night of February 24. It will extend to the upper regions by February 25 and persist in the northern areas until March 2. Hailstorms are likely in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad during this period.

The Met Office has also forecast snowfall in the northern areas, with rain expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from February 25.

Rain, accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, is predicted for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum from February 25 to March 1. Similar weather conditions are expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh from the evening or night of February 25 to February 28.