Mesut Ozil joins Erdogan’s AKP party
Web Sports Desk
8:41 PM | February 25, 2025
Former Germany, Real Madrid, and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been elected to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the party announced on Sunday.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who retired in 2023, was appointed to the AKP’s central council during a congress in Ankara, where Erdogan was re-elected as party leader for the ninth time.

Ozil, who ended his club career in Istanbul, has been a longtime supporter of Erdogan. In 2019, the footballer made headlines when he chose the Turkish president as his best man for his wedding to former Miss Turkey, Amine Gülşe.

His close ties with Erdogan sparked controversy in Germany, particularly after a 2018 photo with the Turkish leader alongside fellow German footballer Ilkay Gündogan. The image led to criticism from German politicians, with Berlin accusing Erdogan of authoritarian tendencies. Ozil, once seen as a symbol of Germany’s multicultural success, faced backlash from the far right and later stepped away from the national team, accusing the German Football Association (DFB) of racism.

Following months of silence, Ozil released a scathing four-page statement, blaming DFB officials, sponsors, and the media for failing to defend him. He particularly criticized then-DFB president Reinhard Grindel, saying:

"In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose."

