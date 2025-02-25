Minister directs to expedite work on uplift projects

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakur Khan, has issued directives to the concerned officers of the C&W department of KP to expedite work on ongoing development projects in PK-65, Charsadda.

The KP Labour Minister issued these instructions on Monday while presiding over a meeting in his office regarding the development schemes in PK-65. The meeting was attended by the XEN and SDO of the Highways Department, Charsadda. During the briefing, the minister was provided with detailed updates on the ongoing schemes of the C&W department in PK-65.

The briefing mentioned that development projects under the C&W department are in progress and will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

On the occasion, the minister instructed that all ongoing development projects should be completed promptly in the best interest of the public. He emphasized that the completion of these projects will provide significant relief to the residents of PK-65 and resolve their long-standing issues.

He further said that the current government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking all possible steps to ensure public welfare and the provision of basic facilities. “We are making every effort to fulfil the trust placed in us by the people, and the provincial government is committed to delivering in the best way for the citizens,” he added.