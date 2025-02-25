Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Minister directs to expedite work on uplift projects

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakur Khan, has issued directives to the concerned officers of the C&W department of KP to expedite work on ongoing development projects in PK-65, Charsadda.

The KP Labour Minister issued these instructions on Monday while presiding over a meeting in his office regarding the development schemes in PK-65. The meeting was attended by the XEN and SDO of the Highways Department, Charsadda. During the briefing, the minister was provided with detailed updates on the ongoing schemes of the C&W department in PK-65.

The briefing mentioned that development projects under the C&W department are in progress and will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

On the occasion, the minister instructed that all ongoing development projects should be completed promptly in the best interest of the public. He emphasized that the completion of these projects will provide significant relief to the residents of PK-65 and resolve their long-standing issues.

3-day Art & Fashion Exhibition concludes at GIK Institute

He further said that the current government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking all possible steps to ensure public welfare and the provision of basic facilities. “We are making every effort to fulfil the trust placed in us by the people, and the provincial government is committed to delivering in the best way for the citizens,” he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025