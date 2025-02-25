Mujtaba inaugurates Amir Road in Shad Bagh area

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman formally inaugurated the construction of the approximately five kilometer-long Amir Road in Shad Bagh, Constituency PP-148, along the drainage channel, here Monday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he highlighted that this road had long been in a state of disrepair, causing significant inconvenience to local residents due to its heavy usage. For the past 15 years, no attention was given to its maintenance. However, under the special directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the reconstruction of this road has now commenced, along with the repair and rehabilitation of roads throughout the constituency. He stated that under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore Development Package, extensive infrastructure projects are underway across the city, including the renovation of roads, improvement of the sewerage system, and execution of other essential development projects at the local level.