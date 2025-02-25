Mysterious woman arrested for robberies, murders

Gujar khan - In a significant breakthrough, Mirpur police have arrested a woman allegedly involved in a series of robberies and murders. The suspect is accused of posing as a doctor, professor, or judge to lure victims by seeking lifts on deserted roads. Authorities revealed that police departments from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Punjab are seeking her custody for multiple cases linked to her.

According to Inspector Raja Imtiaz Shauket, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mirpur City Police Station, the arrest followed a complaint by Tariq Mahmood Chughtai, a resident of Mirpur. On August 4, 2024, Chughtai allegedly went to a local money changer to exchange foreign currency. Shortly after, his phone went offline, and he was later found unconscious in his car at a remote location. Over Rs. 400,000 in cash, his Rado watch, and a cheque book were reportedly missing. Inspector Imtiaz stated that similar incidents of looting had been reported in the area. After obtaining CCTV footage from the money changer and nearby shopping malls, police identified the suspect, described as a “mysterious woman,” and placed local businesses on high alert. The breakthrough came when the suspect was spotted at the Langi bus stop. Tariq Mahmood, accompanied by a police team led by Inspector Imtiaz, reportedly identified her.

During interrogation, the woman allegedly confessed to committing multiple crimes in Jhelum, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Islamabad, and various parts of KPK. Police claimed that she posed as a wellto- do professional, seeking lifts from lone drivers and offering them juice laced with intoxicants.

In some cases, the doses reportedly proved fatal. Authorities are now investigating her alleged involvement in a blind murder case of a trader in Gujar Khan and several robbery cases in Dina. The suspect’s husband is reportedly an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Punjab Police.

After the development, District Police Officer Jhelum, Tariq Aziz Sindhu, has tasked Mangla Police Station to collaborate with Mirpur police in interrogating the suspect regarding her criminal activities in Jhelum.