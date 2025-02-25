Nadra launches e-sahulat banking service for fund deposits nationwide

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced a new facility, allowing citizens across Pakistan to deposit funds into accounts of over 50 banks through its e-Sahulat platform.

This initiative follows an agreement between Nadra Technologies Limited and 1LINK.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Saleemullah, and Nadra’s chairman. With this collaboration, more than 9,000 e-Sahulat franchises nationwide will facilitate fund deposits, ensuring biometric verification of depositors for enhanced security.

Nadra stated that this step aims to improve access to financial services and promote digital banking in the country.

Separately, Nadra recently addressed concerns regarding biometric verification issues, clarifying that its system is not responsible for any discrepancies. A spokesperson explained that the “Verisys” identity verification system is accessible to all financial institutions, enabling banks to verify identities as needed.

Additionally, in partnership with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Nadra is working on introducing a facial recognition verification system. Once implemented, this feature will be available to all banks and telecom operators.