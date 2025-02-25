New Allies

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
February 25, 2025
Azerbaijan’s rapid emergence as a significant regional power in the Middle East and the Caucasus has disrupted long-standing alliances in the region. With a flourishing hydrocarbon industry and a nascent but growing arms sector, Azerbaijan is asserting its independence and positioning itself as a key player. It has also become a centre for tourism, seeking to replicate the successes of Middle Eastern nations that have leveraged their oil and gas wealth for economic expansion.

This newfound influence places Azerbaijan in an ideal position to strengthen ties with other non-aligned regional powers, fostering a coalition of nations that can support one another. Alongside Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey stand out as strategically aligned partners, both demographically and economically, with shared military interests. Turkey has long assisted Pakistan in military development, particularly in naval capabilities, while Pakistan has provided Azerbaijan with JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, and Turkey has supplied Azerbaijan with its Bayraktar drones.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Azerbaijan and the signing of bilateral investment agreements worth up to $2 billion mark a crucial step in solidifying an already fruitful political relationship. For Pakistan, securing reliable hydrocarbon resources remains a pressing challenge, as the country grapples with rising energy costs and a widening gap between demand and affordability. Exploring cost-effective alternatives and developing its own untapped oil and gas reserves remain high on its agenda.

Beyond energy, Azerbaijan and Pakistan can collaborate in key sectors such as tourism, military technology, and mineral production. Pakistan’s well-established military-industrial complex can bolster Azerbaijan’s defence sector, while Azerbaijan’s industrial base can support Pakistan’s economic needs. This creates a natural synergy that both nations must actively cultivate and expand.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan, much like Pakistan and Turkey, are natural allies. Strengthening these ties will not only enhance their individual capacities but also contribute to a broader regional framework of cooperation and mutual growth.

