Pakistan, IMF start talks for climate resilience funds

The Fund delegation will hold discussions with both federal and provincial authorities

Imran Ali Kundi
February 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have started talks for climate resilience funds as a four-member delegation from the Fund arrived here yesterday for crucial discussions on climate financing.

The IMF delegation will hold discussions with both federal and provincial authorities, focusing on green budgeting, climate impact tracking, reporting mechanisms, and project funding. The talks will explore how Pakistan can receive up to $1.5 billion in climate resilience funds.

On Monday, the negotiations were held between the IMF delegation and federal and provincial officials on green budgeting, climate spending tagging, tracking, and reporting. The discussions focused on measures to counter climate change, with briefings on the federal and provincial initiatives on climate.

The climate change-related discussions come against the backdrop of Islamabad’s request for $1 billion to $1.5 billion in funding to augment the existing loan of $7 billion under EFF up to $8 billion or $8.5 billion.

Nadra launches e-sahulat banking service for fund deposits nationwide

Pakistan has been ranked as the most vulnerable country to climate change in 2022 when it faced devastating monsoon floods that claimed over 1,700 lives, washed away swathes of agricultural land, affected 33 million people, and incurred losses worth $33bn, according to governmental estimates.

Meanwhile, another IMF delegation would visit next week. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan in early March for its biannual review of the $7 billion bailout deal. Pakistan is hopeful to satisfy the Fund on the economic situation of the country. In case of smooth sailing in both technical and review mission, Pakistan would be able to secure $2 to $2.5 billion through release of second instalment of $1 billion and augmenting of EFF through RSF loan facility of $1 to $1.5 billion.

