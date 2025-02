Pakistan, Russia to boost cooperation on counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics fields.

The consensus to this effect was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Russian ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Terming terrorism an international challenge, the Interior Minister said collective efforts are needed to curb this menace.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan commitment to strengthen relations with Russia and emphasized that there are vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

The Russian ambassador invited Pakistani officials to participate in anti-narcotics training programs in Moscow and Siberia.