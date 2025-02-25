Pakistan’s Champions Trophy dream shattered: A wake-up call after humiliating defeat to India

LAHORE - Pakistan’s latest defeat to India is more than just the loss of a match – it is the shattering of a dream, the collapse of a long-held hope, and the decline of a once-glorious cricketing legacy.

With the host team now finally out of Champions Trophy after Bangladesh loss to New Zealand at Rawalpindi on Monday, it all over for Pakistan as this ICC mega event is concerned.

This elimination from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is nothing short of a cricketing catastrophe. Words alone cannot encapsulate the depth of despair gripping Pakistan cricket, for this is not merely a story of defeats but of dreams that every Pakistani cherishes – dreams that rise and fall with every delivery bowled.

Once upon a time, the Shaheens soared with unrelenting force, their presence on the field was a symbol of dominance and defiance. Today, those same warriors appear subdued, their wings clipped, their voices drowned in the echoes of past glories. The team that was once synonymous with victory now finds itself shackled by the chains of mediocrity. Pakistan’s once-resounding battle cry – onethat sent shivers down the spines of cricketing giants – hasfaded into a mere whisper.

This is not the first wound on Pakistan cricket, but it may be the most painful. The 2023 World Cup debacle especially the first match defeat at the hands of debutants USA team, administrative turmoil, uninspiring player performances, and a chaotic cricket board have all contributed to this freefall. Babar Azam’s bat, once a feared weapon, now lies dormant. Shaheen Afridi’s lethal deliveries, which once made batsmen tremble, now seem toothless and similarly. The rest of the squad, entrusted with the solemn duty of rising to the occasion, has faltered, failing to shoulder the responsibility that defines champions. Their true purpose – to deliver brilliance and steer the team to glory in the ICC event – remains unfulfilled, leaving Pakistan’s campaign adrift in a sea of unfulfilled potential.

How did a team that lifted the 2017 Champions Trophy fall to such depths? The same Pakistan that stunned the world in 1992 with a historic World Cup victory, the same nation that clinched the 2009 T20 World Cup with sheer resilience – today, that very Pakistan has been reduced to a team no one fears, and few still believe in.

Gone are the days when Pakistan’s arrival on the field sent opponents into a panic. Now, it is Pakistan’s own players who seem lost and dejected, questioning their fate. Are these truly the Shaheens, or just broken-winged birds unable to take flight? If they still possess that fighting spirit, why do their performances no longer reflect it?

This moment should serve as an alarm bell for those at the helm of Pakistan cricket. The choice is clear: either reform the system or brace for further humiliation. The problem is not just the players – itis the entire cricketing structure that needs a revolution. The culture of favoritism must end, merit must take precedence, and the passion that once fueled Pakistan cricket must be reignited.

This defeat is not just a loss – itis a deafening scream, urging Pakistan cricket to wake up. If this slumber continues, the next Champions Trophy will remain nothing more than a distant dream. Pakistan’s golden days can return, but only with commitment, honesty, fair selection and a serious effort to restore the team’s lost pride. Otherwise, history will repeat itself, and Pakistan cricket fans will continue to endure heartbreak. Without a bold transformation, the agony will persist, and the dream of witnessing a resurgent Pakistan will remain a distant mirage, fading further with each passing tournament. To conclude, the question remains the same. Will Pakistan cricket rise again, or will it continue to fade into irrelevance? The answer lies not in words, but in actions.