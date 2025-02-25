Pakistan’s Water Crisis

Water is life—it sustains animals, humans, plants, and the entire ecosystem. But it is extremely shocking and alarming that Pakistan is among the top ten countries facing water shortages in 2025, according to a global report. If we do not take immediate action to address this crisis, our country will face drought and a severe food shortage.

Several countries, including Syria, Turkey, and Qatar, are already experiencing water crises. Pakistan has already lost 50% of its water supply. If countries do not agree to share water resources, conflicts will arise in the future. Additionally, in South Asia, there are ongoing water disputes between Pakistan and India, as well as India and Bangladesh. Afghanistan is also working on a water project that will reduce water flow into Pakistan.

Multiple factors contribute to Pakistan’s water shortage, including climate change, water wastage, and overpopulation. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s water storage system is inadequate, storing water for only 30 days, whereas other countries can store it for up to 220 days. According to an expert, Pakistan is the third most affected country by water insecurity. In 1950, each person in Pakistan had 5,260 cubic metres of water per year, but this has now dropped to just 1,032 cubic metres.

The water crisis demands immediate action. The government must adopt better irrigation methods, store rainwater, build new dams, and guide farmers to grow crops that require less water. Authorities should also repair the canal system and raise public awareness about using water wisely. We can survive without gold and oil, but not without water.

ZAREEF AHMED,

Tump.