Pakistan Steel Mills sacks 1,350 more employees to reduce financial burden

The Pakistan (PSM) on Tuesday terminated 1,350 employees as part of efforts to ease the financial strain on the struggling state-owned entity.

A PSM spokesperson confirmed that a list of dismissed employees—spanning multiple cadres, including drivers, firemen, and operators had been prepared. Termination letters have been sent to the affected workers’ homes.

In April 2024, the Federal Ministry of Industry and Production formed an eight-member committee to explore revival options for Pakistan . The committee, led by the Federal Secretary of Industry and Production, includes representatives from Sindh’s Board of Revenue, Finance Ministry, Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), and the PSM Workers’ Union, along with two independent board members.

The committee’s mandate is to review the shutdown plan, evaluate options for privatization, and explore possibilities for reviving PSM in collaboration with the private sector.