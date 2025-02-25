Pakistan to repatriate Afghan Citizen Card holders by March 31

Pakistan has initiated the next phase of Afghan repatriation, targeting Afghan nationals holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC). According to records, approximately 800,000 Afghan refugees are residing in Pakistan under this status.

The Interior Ministry has begun implementing decisions made in a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. Documents indicate that March 31 has been set as the deadline for the removal of Afghan nationals from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, even if they are staying legally. These individuals will first be relocated to other cities before their eventual repatriation to Afghanistan.

Additionally, Afghan nationals who are awaiting visas to move to a third country have been granted an extended stay until June 30. However, they will not be allowed to reside in Islamabad during this period.

The Interior Ministry will submit a progress report to the Prime Minister’s Office every 15 days. Officials have stated that if Afghan nationals fail to secure visas from another country, they will be classified as illegally residing in Pakistan and subject to further action.