Pakistan wheelchair tennis team off to Colombo for BNP Paribas World Team Cup Asian Qualifiers

LAHORE - The Pakistan’s wheelchair Tennis team has departed for Colombo, Sri Lanka to compete in the 2025 BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event.

This tournament marks a significant opportunity for Pakistan’s top wheelchair tennis athletes to showcase their skill and determination on the international stage.The Pakistani contingent comprises Asif Gul Abbasi, Fida Hussain, and Ihsanullah Khan, with M Khalid Rehmani leading the team as captain. The men’s competition will feature strong teams from Japan, Sri Lanka, Iraq, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the women’s qualification event will see teams from Japan, Kazakhstan, India, and Chinese Taipei competing for a spot in the World Team Cup.

The tournament promises to be a high-stakes showdown of some of Asia’s finest wheelchair tennis talent.