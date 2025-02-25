Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Past in Perspective

“The city is lost, but I am alive.” –Constantine XI Palaiologos

Past in Perspective
February 25, 2025
Past in Perspective

The Fall of Constantinople marked the end of the Byzantine Empire and the conquest of the city by the Ottoman Empire. The siege and capture of Constantinople in 1453 by the Ottoman forces, led by Sultan Mehmed II, had significant consequences. The fall of the city not only ended the Byzantine Empire’s long and storied history but also altered the geopolitical landscape of Europe. It signified the end of the Middle Ages, the decline of the Eastern Roman Empire, and the subsequent rise of the Ottoman Empire as a major power. The Fall of Constantinople had far-reaching consequences for the spread of Islam, the Renaissance, and European history.

