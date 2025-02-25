PCB takes strong stance on security breach during Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken serious note of a security lapse during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

During the game, a spectator breached security, entered the field, and approached New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra for a hug. While pitch invasions are common in sports worldwide, the PCB emphasized that player safety remains its top priority.

In a statement, the PCB assured that it is working with local security agencies to enhance security measures at all venues. Authorities have committed to increasing personnel around the field and strengthening access controls.

The individual responsible for the breach was arrested, presented in court, and permanently banned from entering any cricket venue in Pakistan.

The PCB is now reviewing and reinforcing security protocols in collaboration with security agencies and venue authorities to prevent future incidents.

This Champions Trophy marks Pakistan’s first time hosting an International Cricket Council (ICC) event since the 1996 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Pakistan was eliminated in the first round, with New Zealand and India advancing to the semi-finals.