Tuesday, February 25, 2025
PFA discards 3000kg unhealthy chicken

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority on Monday discarded 3,000 kg of diseased and unhealthy chickens in the city. Inspections were carried out at 26 suppliers and shops with 74,000 kg of chickens checked and heavy fines imposed on a supplier. According to DG Food Authority, the discarded chickens were found suffering from flu, low weight and various diseases. Inspections revealed poor hygiene in shops and lack of medical clearance for workers. Diseased chickens were intended for sale in Tollinton Market. A veterinary specialist examined the seized poultry, confirming health risks. The DG Food Authority emphasized that selling diseased meat is a serious crime and operations against fraudulent suppliers will continue. “We are establishing an international standard meat processing and distribution system, ensuring strict action against those endangering public health,” stated Asim Javed. Citizens are urged to avoid pre-slaughtered meat and ensure chickens are slaughtered in front of them.

OUR STAFF REPORT

