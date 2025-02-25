Tuesday, February 25, 2025
PHA completes plantation of 200 Terminalia trees

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan is actively implementing Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Vision, as part of the initiative, more than 200 Terminalia trees have been planted along Shujaabad Road. Director General PHA, Kareem Bakhsh and Vice-Chancellor of Mian Nawaz Sharif University, Ishtiaq Rajwana, visited the green belt to inspect the plantation and cleanliness operations. They reviewed the progress and issued necessary directives to ensure the project’s success. Officers from the Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Solid Waste Management were also present during the visit. DG PHA Kareem Bakhsh stated that under the leadership of Commissioner Multan, efforts are being made to make the city greener and more vibrant. He further emphasized that a comprehensive tree plantation drive will be launched during the spring season to enhance the city’s green belts.

Vice-Chancellor Ishtiaq Rajwana highlighted the collaborative efforts of the district administration and PHA Multan in beautifying the entire green belt and its surroundings. He also appreciated the plantation of trees along the city’s entry and exit highways, calling it a positive step towards environmental sustainability.

The initiative reflects the commitment of the authorities to transform Multan into a cleaner and greener city, ensuring a healthier and more eco-friendly environment for its residents.

