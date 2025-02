PM Shehbaz departs for Uzbekistan after Azerbaijan visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has concluded his two-day official visit to Azerbaijan and departed for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for another two-day visit.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Yaqub Abdulla Oglu Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, along with senior diplomatic and government officials, bid farewell to the Prime Minister at the airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied on his Uzbekistan visit by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.