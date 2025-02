BAKU - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday was given a guard of honor as he arrived at the Zagulba Presidential Palace to hold a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. As the prime minister arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, President Aliyev warmly received him. Prime Minister Shehbaz, along with a high-level delegation, is on a two-day official visit here at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.