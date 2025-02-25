PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan for bilateral talks, business forum

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to Uzbekistan from February 25 to 26 at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office on Monday, the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with other cabinet members.

During his bilateral meeting with the Uzbek president, both leaders will discuss various areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, security, regional stability, and education. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Several bilateral agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz will address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, where leading business representatives from both countries will engage in B2B meetings to strengthen trade ties.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan share deep historical, cultural, and religious ties, as well as a common vision for peace and development, the Foreign Office stated.