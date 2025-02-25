Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Police arrest suspects in rape, torture, fraud cases

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested several individuals involved in serious crimes, including the rape of a minor girl, torture, fraud, and a triple murder over a property dispute. Cases have been registered against them, and all have been sent behind bars.  

In the first case, Basal police arrested Talha Muavia for allegedly raping a fifth-grade student in the village of Pindsultani. The victim was found unconscious inside a mosque, where the crime took place.  In another case, Rangoo police arrested Zeeshan for allegedly torturing his mother. Separately, Hazro police apprehended Hasan Akhtar, a resident of Lahore, for issuing a fake cheque worth Rs 15 million to Nabeel Ahmad.  

Meanwhile, Rangoo police also arrested Muhammad Zohaib and his accomplice Asif for the murder of Muhammad Ilyas and his two sons, Junaid and Bakhtawar, over a property dispute.

