Police crack down on drug network linked to Mustafa Amir murder case

Police have launched a crackdown on a drug network operating within educational institutions, uncovered during the investigation of the Mustafa Amir murder case.

As per details, authorities have compiled a list of institutions where drug sales are rampant and are actively pursuing international traffickers exposed during the probe. Based on evidence recovered from the slain Mustafa Amir, the accused Armaghan, and the arrested suspect Sahir Hasan, law enforcement agencies have intensified their operations. Notices have been issued to the parents of drug-using students, with several summoned for questioning.

Investigators are gathering information on drug dealers from addicted students, while findings suggest narcotics are being smuggled into Pakistan from the US and Mexico via courier services. In a significant development, customs officials are set to be questioned over suspected involvement in drug smuggling.

Sources reveal that children of businessmen and influential figures are among those engaged in drug use, with efforts reportedly underway by key individuals to shield those implicated from arrest.

Earlier, Sahir Hasan, son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, allegedly confessed to purchasing and selling drugs. Currently in police custody under physical remand, Sahir Hasan was arrested during an anti-drug operation launched after the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi.

According to sources, Sahir Hasan named prominent businessmen, politicians, and other individuals linked to the drug trade. He reportedly admitted to transferring payments through his father’s manager’s bank account.

Additionally, he disclosed that he had been modeling for five years and using weed for 13 years. He confessed to selling drugs for the past two years, running his operations via Snapchat. Police reports indicate he sourced narcotics from individuals named Bazil and Yahya and smuggled drugs worth millions through courier companies.