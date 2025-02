LAHORE - Zoya Syed, daughter of PPP leader Umar Sharif Bokhari passed away here on Monday. Her funeral prayer will be held today at 11:00am at Madni Masjid Judicial Housing Society Phase-I near Thokar Niaz Baig. PPP leaders Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Usman Malik, Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Aslam Gill, Abid Siddiqui and Rao Khalid expressed sorrow and grief of the sad demise.