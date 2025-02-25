PSO, SOCAR ink MoU for establishment of Joint Trading Company at Singapore

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Joint Trading Company (JTC) at Singapore that will secure Pakistan’s energy supply chain. The revelation was made in a material information disclosure made by Pakistan State Oil with Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. Updating the PSX with regards to Prime Minister of Pakistan’s ongoing visit to Azerbaijan, the company informed that MoU was signed for establishment of Joint Trading Company. Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Baku, Azerbaijan for the establishment of a Joint Trading Company (JTC) at Singapore that will secure Pakistan’s energy supply chain while taking advantage of market opportunities.

It was further disclosed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between PSO, FWO and other partners wherein SOCAR is invited as a potential equity partner. The aim is to connect the north of the country with pipeline infrastructure. Currently, less than a third of all oil movement is through pipelines in Pakistan, presenting an opportunity to expand the pipeline network. Tripartite MoU between PSO, PRL and SOCAR was signed to set out the basic principles with respect to the area of cooperation concerning project management consultancy support and technical services in refinery modernization, as well as new initiatives, covering experience and knowledge related to feasibility studies & scope definition, technical advisory matters, risk assessment & mitigation and procurement & contracting support. The PSX was also informed regarding SPA between PSO & SOCAR —letter of acknowledgement. “Further to our letter ref no. CS/PSO/1173 dated December 26, 2024 wherein we informed about the signing of the SPA between PSO & SOCAR under G-to-G Arrangement, we would like to inform you that a letter of acknowledgement has been signed today in Baku, Azerbaijan for the same, material information reveals. The information is being submitted in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations for dissemination among the members of PSX Limited, PSO added.